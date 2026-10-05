Korea’s 2026 Fall Foliage Forecast: When Autumn Colors Are Expected to Peak

Autumn colors are set to gradually spread south across Korea over the coming weeks, with peak foliage expected from mid-October through mid-November depending on the region.

In Gangwon Province, some of the earliest peak colors are expected in the mountains. Odaesan near Pyeongchang is forecast around October 16, followed by Seoraksan near Sokcho around October 25 and Chiaksan near Wonju around October 31.

By early November, peak foliage will move into central Korea. Bukhansan in Seoul, Songnisan near Boeun and Gyeryongsan near Daejeon and Gongju are forecast around November 4, while Woraksan near Jecheon is expected around November 5.

Farther south, Mudeungsan in Gwangju is forecast around November 6, while Naejangsan near Jeongeup and Duryunsan near Haenam are expected around November 11.

In the southeast, Gayasan near Hapcheon is forecast around November 5 and Juwangsan near Cheongsong around November 12. Jirisan, spanning parts of Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces, is expected around November 5.

Finally, Hallasan on Jeju Island is among the latest locations on the forecast, with peak foliage expected around November 13. The official Korea Tourism Organization forecast similarly places the nationwide peak season from mid-October into November.

What About Korea’s Major Cities?

For travelers staying in the cities, autumn colors generally arrive later than on nearby mountain peaks. Seoul should be at its best from late October into early November, with Bukhansan forecast to peak around November 4. Popular places for autumn colors include Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul Forest, Olympic Park and the N Seoul Tower area.

Daejeon should see its strongest colors around late October to early November, with Gyeryongsan and Jangtaesan among the best nearby options.

Daegu should become increasingly colorful from late October into early November, with Palgongsan one of the city’s major fall destinations.

Gwangju should be particularly colorful during the first part of November, with nearby Mudeungsan providing one of the city’s most popular autumn landscapes.

Busan comes later than much of the country. The best colors around the city are generally expected during the first half of November, with places such as Beomeosa Temple and the city’s mountain areas providing some of the better foliage viewing.

Ulsan and Changwon should also see their best autumn colors during early to mid-November, while Jeju is among the last major destinations to reach peak season, with Hallasan forecast around November 13.

The dates are forecasts rather than guarantees. Temperatures, rainfall and elevation can move the timing forward or backward, and city streets, parks and mountains can reach their best colors at different times.