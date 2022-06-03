Korea’s Best Festival Show at BEXCO This Weekend

Korea’s Best Festival Show showcases festivals around the nation all in one place this weekend at BEXCO for a second year.

Taking place from Friday through Sunday at Exhibition Hall 1, the festival is prepared to help revitalize the tourism industry around the country as well as introduce hard-to-visit festivals all under one roof.

107 local governments will be on hand to promote regional festivals as well as offer events and information.

Entrance to the exhibition is free.

Event Information

Period: July 3-5

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (June 11, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Website: www.k-bestfestival.com/ (Korean)