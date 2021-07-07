Korea’s Best Festival Show at BEXCO This Weekend

The first of its kind, Korea’s Best Festival Show showcases festivals around the nation all in one place this weekend at BEXCO.

Taking place from Friday through Sunday at Exhibition Hall 1 under the theme “Korea Becomes One Through Festivals”, the festival is prepared to help revitalize the tourism industry around the country as well as introduce hard-to-visit festivals all under one roof.

106 local governments, including 13 regional and 93 districts, will be on hand to promote regional festivals as well as offer events and information.

Entrance to the exhibition is free.

Event Information

Period: July 9 – 11, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Free admission

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (June 11, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Website: www.k-bestfestival.com/ (Korean)