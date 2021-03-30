Image: Hapcheon-gun
Korea’s Biggest Azalea Festival in Gyeongsangnam-do is Canceled

Haps Staff

The Hapcheon Hwangmaesan Royal Azalea Festival scheduled for May 1 to May 16 has been canceled.

Taking place at the Hwangmaesan County Park Royal Azalea Habitat, the festival began in 1997 and hosts the largest amount of azaleas in the country.

The festival also features local delicacies, including mulmoo mushrooms and Hapcheon makkeolli.

Various experience programs, such as Hapcheon hanu, a sightseeing tour, a Triptika Korean booth, and a souvenir-making experience are also yearly highlights as is visiting film locations of famous Korean films such as Taeguki and Welcome to Dongmaekol amongst a host of others.

Unlike last year, Hapcheon will allow vehicles to enter so crowds are expected though no official events will be held.

Social distancing measures will be taken around the area.

Hapcheon’s Hwangmaesan Park was voted one of the top 100 Korean destinations for 2021-2022 by the Korean Tourism Organization.

