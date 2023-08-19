Korea’s First Horizontally Moveable Bridge to be Built at Busan North Port

Korea is set to welcome its first-ever swing-type cable-stayed bridge as part of the Busan North Port Phase 1 Port Redevelopment Project, which comprises a total of nine bridges connecting the first-phase project area.

The Busan Port Authority (BPA) has unveiled plans to construct a 171-meter-long pedestrian bridge linking the marina facilities area with Historical Park No. 2 (formerly Pier 1) in the initial phase of North Port development.

The BPA intends to submit the implementation plan for the pedestrian bridge and landscape lighting to the Busan Construction Office of the Busan Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Office next month. Pending approval from the relevant authorities in October, construction is slated to commence in January of the following year.

The project carries a total cost of KRW 30.1 billion, with an anticipated construction timeline of 24 months from the start date.

This pedestrian bridge is exclusively for pedestrians and aims to enhance accessibility to the marina facility area and Historical Park No. 2, spanning across the water. Without the bridge, travelers would need to make a lengthy detour of approximately 650 meters.

In addition to improved access, the bridge is expected to be a visual spectacle due to its distinctive design and unique bridge structure.

Situated adjacent to marina facilities with yacht moorings, the bridge takes inspiration from the shape of a yacht and is engineered to allow ships to navigate through its moving parts.

In contrast to Jung-gu’s Yeongdodaegyo Bridge, which is a drawbridge that moves vertically, this pedestrian bridge operates as a swinging bridge that moves horizontally.

Furthermore, landscape lighting will be incorporated to create a visual representation of the wind, changing the lighting color to blue, yellow, pink, and more based on wind strength.