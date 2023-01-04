Korea’s Largest Art Media Exhibition Hall to Open in Yeongdo Around July

Korea’s largest media art exhibition hall ‘Arte Museum’ will be opened in Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu around July.

It is right next to P.ARK, a complex cultural space and cafe that has emerged as the hottest place on the island and the National Maritime Museum in Dongsam-dong is also not far away.

Expectations are high that the Yeongdo small and medium-sized shipyard area, which has been in decline, will become a new cultural and artistic advance base in connection with existing cultural facilities.

Recently, a variety of cultural, tourism and regeneration-related spaces are scheduled to be built or are in the process of being established in Yeongdo.

According to Cheil Group, Korea’s largest Arte Museum will be built on the factory site next to P.ARK, a complex cultural space in Yeongdo-gu, Busan.

Cheil Corporation purchased 25,000 square meters of land in Dongsam-dong in 2017 for the purpose of relocating the factory, and in May 2021, it built P.ARK.

Arte Museum will be built on the 8,264㎡ site of the existing ship repair factory operated by Cheil Group, next to P.ARK.

Cheil Group announced that it plans to sequentially attract a media art exhibition hall (5,950㎡) and a tourist shopping center (2,314㎡) for food, shopping, and experiences.

Construction is currently underway with the goal of opening in July.

Arte Museum is an immersive media art permanent exhibition hall that digitally showcases materials and spaces in nature under the theme of ‘eternal nature’.

It opened other locations in Jeju in September 2020, Yeosu in August 2021, and Gangneung in December.

Arte Museum Jeju has accumulated more than 2 million visitors since its opening, and Gangneung is so popular that the number has exceeded 1 million in just one year since its opening.

Cheil Group plans to transform the area into a cultural tourism center by connecting P.ARK, which is currently visited by 700,000 people a year, with Arte Museum.

The planned site of Arte Museum and P.ARK are in the Dongsam-dong area close to the National Maritime Museum with excellent sea views and unrivaled sea cultural contents, and these spaces are expected to create synergistic effects.

The Bongrae-dong area, which is at the entrance to Yeongdo, also shows potential and changes.

While the ‘Unknown Diary’, which turned a distribution warehouse into a cafe and cultural space, is thriving, Blue Port 2021, created by the Yeongdo-gu Office nearby, has an exhibition space and is in the process of creating a coffee museum.

Momos Roastery & Coffee Bar, a coffee culture space, is also nearby.

In Bongrae-dong, which is a seaside area, there are existing spaces such as Samjin Joint and Area Six, and it is known that RTBP Alliance, which conducts business in the local creator sector, will carry out new projects thanks to large-scale investment.

Along with this, in the area of Daepyeong-dong Kkanggangi Art Village, where the Yeongdo Culture City Center and others participate, projects for revitalization and space created from the perspective of culture are held, raising expectations for Yeongdo’s leap forward as a cultural and tourism base.