Korea’s Largest Culture Center Dedicated to Math Opens

The nation’s largest math culture center, where you can enjoy and experience math as if it were a game, opened in Busan.

The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education held an opening ceremony for the ‘Busan Math Culture Center’ in Bujeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, at 2 pm on the 14th.

The Busan Math Culture Center was built with a total project cost of 42.421 billion won with 2 basement levels and 5 floors above ground with a total floor area of 9,884 m2.

It consists of 4 exhibition halls, including a Mathematics Play Hall, a Career Exploration Hall, a Subject Experience Hall, and a History and Wisdom Hall, as well as a common space such as a lecture room and a math library.

It is the largest in the country among cultural halls with a single subject in mathematics, and next year, it will challenge for Guinness official certification.

The Busan Mathematics Culture Center’s vision is ‘mathematics where mathematics becomes play and play becomes culture.

It is the popularization of mathematics that everyone enjoys and enjoys together. Convergence and complex experience facilities have been built so that both students and parents can enjoy mathematics.

The inverted pyramid sculpture that runs through the 3rd to 5th floors of the building is also a must-see. This space consists of content such as board games, traditional puzzle games from around the world, and block games.

In addition, you can explore the future job environment through content related to the latest industries such as big data and artificial intelligence using mathematical principles, and Busan-specific industries such as marine, fisheries, and video.

Kim Jin-tae, director of the Busan Mathematics Culture Center, said, “We will promote elementary, middle, and high school students’ curiosity about mathematics and mathematical thinking skills, and lead the popularization of mathematics culture.”

The Busan Math Culture Center plans to operate normally from March next year after the pilot operation until February next year. During the trial operation period, you can enter for free if you make a reservation in advance on the Mathematics Culture Center website (http://bmcm.pen.go.kr/) 3 days before your visit.