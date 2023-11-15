Lifestyle

Korea’s Largest Game Exhibition, G-Star 2023, Kicks Off Today

By Haps Staff

The grand opening of ‘G-Star 2023,’ the largest game exhibition in its history, is taking place from November 16 to 19 at BEXCO.

The event, organized by the Korea Game Industry Association and Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency, encompasses various components, including game exhibitions, business consulting, G-CON, subculture game festivals, indie game showcases, and esports events.

Under the theme “Expand Your Horizon,” G-Star 2023 boasts 3,328 booths, with 2,432 catering to consumers (B2C) and 896 for business (B2B). Over 1,000 game companies from around the world will participate, showcasing a diverse array of games across platforms such as PC, mobile, and console.

Notable participants include longtime sponsors Wemade, NCSoft, and Netmarble presenting new works, and Google Play joining as a platinum sponsor. The event will feature a range of genres, exciting both PC and mobile game enthusiasts.

To enrich the visitor experience, G-Star 2023 has organized various side events, including the G-Star Wemade Festival night, a subculture game festival, a drone show, fireworks, and the prestigious Korea Game Awards ceremony.

Additionally, G-CON, the conference segment, will feature renowned speakers such as ‘Geumgangseon’ (Smile Gate CCO), ‘Shinji Mikami’ (Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil’ series), and other industry leaders.

The city of Busan has also set up the ‘Busan Joint Pavilion,’ featuring more than 100 local companies looking to expand their global market presence. This initiative aligns with G-Star’s goal of fostering international collaboration and business opportunities.

To prioritize safety during the event, organizers have implemented strict safety measures.

The exhibition will operate with a controlled capacity, an online ticket reservation system, and distinct admission ticket pick-up locations. Road closures and detours have been arranged to ensure smooth visitor flow and minimize disruptions.

For further details and updates, interested individuals can visit the official G-STAR website (www.gstar.or.kr) or follow the event on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and blogs.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan to Light Up Blue for World Children’s Day

Barefoot Walking Becoming a Popular Hobby in Busan

From the Archives: Five Fun Facts About Pepero Day

“Anhells” to Take Place This Friday in Seoul

How to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Korea

Ananti Cove Introduces Winter Swimming Delights with Private Heated Pools in Terrace Pool House

The Latest

Busan Bank to Launch Three English-Friendly Branches From January

Limited Spaces Available For This Year’s HQ’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Sacheon Advanced Aerospace Science Museum Reopens

Korea Destinations: Three Night Tourism Gems in Jinju

Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance to be Held Saturday

What You Should Know About Transportation and Office Work For CSAT Day

Busan
clear sky
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
81 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 