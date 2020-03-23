Lifestyle

Korea’s Movie Theater Chains Begin “Seat Separation” Policies

Movie theaters in Korea have begun to implement “seat separation” policies, adding a safe distance between moviegoers as the current coronavirus situation continues in the country.

While the new policy will decrease seating by about 50% in the theaters, it is following social distance precautions set out by the Korean Center for Disease Control.

Megabox

Their “Adding Safety” guidelines include seats only available in even-numbered rows, while odd-number rows will be left empty. Wheelchair accessible seats are still available.

Lotte Cinema

Lotte’s “healthy distance” guidelines include a two-seat distance between groups. They will also increase the frequency of disinfecting the theater to every two hours.

Moviegoers are asked to wear masks at the theater.

CGV

CGV will ask customers to choose seats away from other customers and also implement even-numbered row seating.

Korean movie theater chains are hoping to recover from dwindling attendance due to the coronavirus situation in the country with the new safety measures.

Less than 40,000 people a day visited theaters across the nation, which usually has one of the highest rates of moviegoers in the world.

Travel

