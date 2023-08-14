Korera Destinations: Beat the Heat with a Splash in Changwon

Looking for ways to beat the summer heat? Changwon Special City has got you covered with a range of water-based activities across its parks and leisure centers.

City Park Water Playgrounds

Families seeking respite from the sweltering summer are in for a treat with the introduction of water playgrounds across Changwon’s city parks.

From 11 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. until the 20th of August, these playgrounds offer a refreshing oasis.

With 9 locations including Uichang-gu Gamgye No. 3 Park, Sahwa Park, Seongsan-gu Corporate Love Park, and more, families can enjoy facilities comparable to private pools at no cost.

These playgrounds offer a variety of water features, including floor fountains and slides, and operate with a 20-minute break after every 40 minutes to ensure water quality.

Safety personnel are stationed on-site, and simple showers and changing rooms are available.

Gwangam Beach

The picturesque Gwangam Beach in Jindong-myeon, the sole beach in Changwon, remains open until the 20th.

With calm waters and shallow depths, it’s perfect for families. Air pools and slides provide a thrilling experience for children. The beach is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 Pp.m., offering the chance to enjoy a refreshing sea breeze and vibrant night lights after a day of fun.

Marine Leisure Sports Centers

For those seeking a more adventurous water experience, Changwon offers two marine leisure sports centers.

Jinhae Marine Leports Center and Masan Marine Leports Center provide a range of water activities such as cruiser yachts, kayaks, and motor boats, guided by experts.

Jinhae’s center offers options like rafting boats and bandwagons, while Masan’s provides long-distance sailing options.

Robot Land Water War

Robot Land, the city’s exclusive theme park, hosts the ‘Water War’ event until the 27th.

Attendees can engage in lively water battles with water cannons and enjoy a dynamic water gun party accompanied by music.

‘Waterman,’ armed with water jets, adds to the excitement. This event is held daily except Mondays and transforms into a night party on weekends with colorful lights, dancing, and DJ sets.

These water-centric attractions provide a variety of options for residents and visitors to stay cool and have fun throughout the summer.