In its 23rd run this year since its launch in 1980, KORMARINE (International Marine, Shipbuilding, Offshore, Oil & Gas Exhibition) is Korea’s most prominent expo dedicated to showcasing the rich history and excellence of Korea’s shipbuilding and marine industries.

Event Information

International Marine, Shipbuilding, Offshore, Oil&Gas Exhibition

On-site exhibition October 19-22, 2021, BEXCO

On-line exhibition September 16-December 31, 2021

www.kormarine.com/eng/index.asp