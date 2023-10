Since its launch in 1980, KORMARINE (International Marine, Shipbuilding, Offshore, Oil & Gas Exhibition) is Korea’s most prominent expo dedicated to showcasing the rich history and excellence of Korea’s shipbuilding and marine industries.

Event Information

International Marine, Shipbuilding, Offshore, Oil&Gas Exhibition

Period: October 24-27, 2023

Venue: BEXCO

Hours: Oct. 24-26, 10:00-17:00, Oct. 27, 10:00-16:00

Tickets: 20,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)