Events

Krzysztof Kieślowski & Michael Haneke Films Retrospective

Haps Staff

Considered two of Eastern Europe’s most important directors, check out a series of great films being screened at the Busan Cinema Center until February 14th.

Social distancing measures will be in effect at the theater.

Event Information

Period: February 2 – February 14, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: http://www.dureraum.org

Screening Times

Film List

The White Ribbon / Das weiBe Band – Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte

Hidden / Cache

Funny Games

Three Colors: Red / Trois couleurs: Rouge

Three Colors: White / Trois couleurs: Blanc

Three Colors: Blue / Trois couleurs: Bleu

The Double Life of Véronique / La double vie de Véronique

A Short Film About Killing / Krotki film o zabijaniu

A Short Film About Love / Krotki film o milosci

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

