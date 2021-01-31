Krzysztof Kieślowski & Michael Haneke Films Retrospective

Considered two of Eastern Europe’s most important directors, check out a series of great films being screened at the Busan Cinema Center until February 14th.
Social distancing measures will be in effect at the theater.
Event Information
Period: February 2 – February 14, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: http://www.dureraum.org
Film List
The White Ribbon / Das weiBe Band – Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte
Hidden / Cache
Funny Games
Three Colors: Red / Trois couleurs: Rouge
Three Colors: White / Trois couleurs: Blanc
Three Colors: Blue / Trois couleurs: Bleu
The Double Life of Véronique / La double vie de Véronique
A Short Film About Killing / Krotki film o zabijaniu
A Short Film About Love / Krotki film o milosci