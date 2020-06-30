SportsKT Sonic BoomSports News

KT Sonic Boom Sign Marcus Derrickson

Jeff Liebsch

The KT Sonic Boom of the Korean Basketball League have signed their newest import, American Marcus Derrickson.

The 24-year-old Derrickson is a 6’7 versatile small forward who played college at Georgetown and played limited minutes in 11 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2018-2019.

Last year, he averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 27.8 minutes for the Atlanta Hawk’s G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks.

The Sonic Boom have already signed Nigerian John Egbunu, a 6’11 center from Florida University.

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

Travel

