KT Sonic Boom Sign Marcus Derrickson

The KT Sonic Boom of the Korean Basketball League have signed their newest import, American Marcus Derrickson.

The 24-year-old Derrickson is a 6’7 versatile small forward who played college at Georgetown and played limited minutes in 11 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2018-2019.

Last year, he averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 27.8 minutes for the Atlanta Hawk’s G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks.

The Sonic Boom have already signed Nigerian John Egbunu, a 6’11 center from Florida University.