Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

KT&G Sangsang Madang Present ’20th Century Masters’ Series From World Renowned British Graphic Designer Alan Fletcher

Haps Staff

A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21.

Event Information

Period: Through June 21, 2020

Venue: Busan Citizens’ Hall

Hours:

Mon-Thu, Sun 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Fri, Sat 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Last admission is one hour before closing.

Tickets: 9,000 won for adults, 4,500 won for university students majoring in art and residents of Dong-gu, 4,000 won for students (elementary to high school) and seniors, 2,000 won for preschoolers, free for children aged 36 months and under

Website

Notice:

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks in the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

The venue will be cleaned and disinfected twice a day and frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected many times throughout the day.

Image: City of Busan

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: May 11 – May 17

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities Operating Schedules

Busan City News -
Starting from May 6, 2020, the nationwide “social distancing” campaign is over. In its place, the government announced that it has set up the “Distancing within daily life” system.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Public Libraries to Begin Reopening From Next Tuesday

BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced yesterday that it will open 14 public libraries in three stages from the 12th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Enjoy Korean Traditional Dance on YouTube Live Today and Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center, through its YouTube channel, is offering Korean traditional dance performances by the Busan Metropolitan Dance Company in front of an empty audience.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Stone Tower at Haeunjeongsa Temple to Become Tangible Cultural Property No. 212

Haps Staff -
The three-story stone tower of Haeunjeongsa Temple in Busan will become a tangible cultural property of Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

From the Archives: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Children’s Day in Korea

Haps Staff -
May 5th is Children's Day in Korea -- but it wasn't always that way.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Top 5 Tourist Spots Visited in 2019

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
According to the 2019 Tourism Industry Trend Analysis, while tourism was up by 0.4%, the top major destinations except for Dongbaeksom all took a significant hit in visitors.
Read more

Busan Likely to Put Temporary Ban on 80 Local Clubs

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is considering a ban on some 80 entertainment establishments in the city including clubs with the order to be announced as early as today.
Read more

Ray Chen & Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Concert is Canceled

Music Haps Staff -
The Ray Chen & Sunwoo Yekown Duo concert scheduled for May 12th at the Busan Cinema Center has been canceled.
Read more

KT&G Sangsang Madang Present ’20th Century Masters’ Series From World Renowned British Graphic Designer Alan Fletcher

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher's work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Busan IPark Lose Opening Game In Return to Top Flight League

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark were defeated by Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the first round of the 2020 K League 1 on Sunday.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
59 %
3.1kmh
46 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Eggslut to Make its Seoul Debut in June

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC Group is launching Eggslut, a popular California egg-based sandwich chain into South Korea from next month.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea