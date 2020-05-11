KT&G Sangsang Madang Present ’20th Century Masters’ Series From World Renowned British Graphic Designer Alan Fletcher

A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21.

Event Information

Period: Through June 21, 2020

Venue: Busan Citizens’ Hall

Hours:

Mon-Thu, Sun 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Fri, Sat 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Last admission is one hour before closing.

Tickets: 9,000 won for adults, 4,500 won for university students majoring in art and residents of Dong-gu, 4,000 won for students (elementary to high school) and seniors, 2,000 won for preschoolers, free for children aged 36 months and under

Website

Notice:

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks in the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

The venue will be cleaned and disinfected twice a day and frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected many times throughout the day.