KTO Begins Subscription-based Tourism Product

The Korean Tourism Organization has begun a first-of-its-kind subscription-based tourism product.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The product was designed by combining the concept of travel with the recent subscription economy trend, in which consumers are provided a variety of products and services customized to reflect their personal tastes if they make payments for a certain period of time.

On Wednesday, the Korea Tourism Organization launched sales of the ‘Gangwon trekking tour subscription’ in collaboration with GangWon Tourism Organization and a local travel agency.

The new travel packages are available in three different trekking themes. The duration of travel and the number of participation times differ for each theme.

Each theme consists of 5 to 12 day trips with each day trip having different destinations, thereby allowing subscribers to enjoy different trekking courses every week.

Exclusive buses can be arranged for the participants and gifts including souvenirs are given to the participants.

The number of participants on each trip is limited to less than five. Each of the 45-seat exclusive buses can accommodate up to 21 persons.

The new packages are available at a 15 percent discount price for those who subscribe by the end of this month. A special discount of 30 percent will be given to those who are vaccinated, including those who have received a first dose.