KTO Offers New Website to Enjoy Tourism Contents ‘Without Barries’

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization have launched the ‘Open Tourism Everyone’s Travel ( access.visitkorea.or.kr )’ from yesterday.

Unlike general websites that simply provide text and images, this website improves the accessibility of information for actual consumers, such as the disabled and the elderly, by adding features such as text size adjustment, voice support, and high-contrast viewing for improved visual convenience for barrier-free tourism information.

In addition, it includes a search function for barrier-free tourism information such as recommended travel courses and convenient facilities, a map service for travel courses and moving routes, sign language videos, and a promotional video for barrier-free tourist destinations for people with developmental disabilities.

In addition, it provides barrier-free recommended courses for each type of consumer, such as the disabled, the elderly, and families with infants at more than 7,500 barrier-free DBs (tourist attractions, lodgings, restaurants).

To commemorate the opening of the website, KAC will hold a giveaway event for new members for two weeks from February 8 to 21.

After signing up for a membership, by capturing the profile screen showing the nickname and verifying the membership, mobile culture gift certificates (10 people), coffee vouchers (200 people), and convenience store gift certificates (330 people) are presented by lottery.

“Based on the establishment of a barrier-free tourism information website, we will further strengthen various barrier-free contents that meet the needs of consumers,” Park In-sik, head of the tourism welfare center of the corporation said.

The website, however, is only available in Korean at the moment.