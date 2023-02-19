Image: Korean Tourism Organization
KTO Releases New Brand Identity for “Visit Korea Year 2023-2024″

A new emblem, slogan, and brand identity to commemorate “Visit Korea Year 2023-2024″ has been released by the Korean Tourism Organization.

The new emblem is designed with a traditional hanbok pattern and a gat (traditional hat) on “VISIT KOREA YEAR” letters.

The combination of traditional Korean object and modern design depicts a Korean-style vibe that embraces the country’s long-lasting tradition and modern spotlight as the epicenter of culture and arts.

The new slogan to go with the theme is “Ride the Korean Wave”.

With a kick-off of the new brand identity, the VISITKOREA website is planning to open a special Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 page and an official promotional video in the near future.

