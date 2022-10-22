KTO Releases New Busan Promo Video Featuring BTS’ Jimin and Suga

A promotional video featuring BTS’s Suga and Jimin has been released by the Korean Tourism Organization showing tourist attractions in Busan.

Following the ‘Yet To Come in Busan’ concert held on the 15th by BTS, the ambassadors for the ‘2030 Busan World Expo’, this promotional video is expected to help improve Busan’s global awareness.

The Korea Tourism Organization announced that it had introduced the Busan and Daejeon editions as part of ‘Feel the Rhythm of Korea’, an overseas promotional video for Korean tourism, on the YouTube channel of the corporation.

“Feel the Rhythm of Korea” is a promotional video created with the concept of introducing major tourist destinations in the region in the background of four cities, featuring BTS members Suga and Jimin, and matching the old K-pop song of the past. There are four cities in the background of Feel the Rhythm of Korea: Busan, Daejeon, Pohang, and Jeju.

The Feel the Rhythm of Korea Busan edition features the music of singer Cho Yong-pil’s ‘Come back to Busan Port’, introduces Busan Port, and tourist attractions of the region, including Gwangan Bridge Jagalchi, Oryukdo and Marine City with Suga and Jimin.

The Daejeon episode is based on the peregrine falcon’s ‘My Love By Chance’, and the Pohang edition to be released on the 27th is Drunken Tiger’s ‘Do You Know Hip-Hop’, and the Jeju edition to be introduced on the 2nd of next month is Park Seong-yeon’s ‘Wind’.

The Korea Tourism Organization plans to use the video on major landmarks in six countries, including the US, UK, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and Qatar, to conduct outdoor advertisements until December.

“We created a video to highlight the charm of the four cities as a tourist destination in harmony with the famous songs of the past,” Heo Hyun, head of the digital marketing planning team at the Tourism Organization said.