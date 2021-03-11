Travel

KTO Starts New Text Chat Service For Tourism Assistance in Korea

Haps Staff

The ‘Tourism Interpretation Information Phone 1330′, which provides 24-hour domestic tourism information to domestic and foreign tourists by the Korea Tourism Organization started a new text chat service on the 9th.

This text chat tour guide service, which was introduced in accordance with the trend that communication through text rather than voice is gradually becoming mainstream, operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, like the existing service through phone.

It is available in five languages and consultation through text chat has the advantage that images or URLs can be shared in real-time.

In addition, people with hearing impairments, who were marginalized from the existing service that was only provided by phone, can receive real-time tourist information.

The chat service can be accessed by clicking on the’ Travel Consultation’ icon on the mobile app ‘Everywhere in Korea’ and the website and you can connect by searching for ‘1330 Tour Guide’ on Kakao Talk. If you are a foreigner, you can also use ‘VisitKorea’, a foreign language app, and LINE and Facebook messenger.

Meanwhile, as the text chat service becomes possible, it is expected that it will be possible to provide a more field-oriented tourist information service.

In cooperation with local governments across the country, the KTO is also preparing a service in which local tourist information center guides directly participate in guidance through multilateral chat. This service is aimed at launching in the first half of this year.

“We have prepared this service because of the advantages of text chat, such as the convenience of people who are getting more accustomed to text communication today,” Chung Chang-wook, head of the Tourism Industry Dept. of the Corporation said.

