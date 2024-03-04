Haeundae and Gijang Look to Build a KTX-Eum Station in East Busan

The upcoming inauguration of ‘Eum’ marks the initiation of the first KTX route in East Busan.

Ahead of its launch, Gijang-gun and Haeundae-gu are both vying to host a new station, sparking anticipation about potential political commitments in this regard before the impending general election.

Currently, the semi-high-speed ‘KTX-Eum’ operates solely between Cheongnyangni, Seoul, and Andong, Gyeongbuk.

However, with the anticipated completion of the Andong-Yeongcheon section by year-end, it will link with the Donghae Nambu Line, allowing travel from Seoul to Busan in just 2 hours and 50 minutes.

This will be the first KTX route from East Busan in addition to the regular Busan Station routes.

Gijang-gun is notably proactive in its efforts, having undertaken initiatives like a county-wide signature campaign and completing a feasibility study to host the KTX-Eum stop.

Mayor Jeong Jong-bok emphasizes its significance, envisioning an integrated transportation network that enhances accessibility and addresses traffic demands, especially for industrial complexes and tourist sites.

Similarly, Haeundae-gu is striving to attract KTX-Eum stations, leveraging its tourist attractions and convention facilities and hoping for stops at Shinhaeundae Station and Centum Station.

However, local stakeholders suggest considering alternate station stops to optimize coverage and community benefits.