KTX routes from Jinju to Seoul will increase from today making commuting between the two cities much easier.

Weekdays will see 12 round-trip options, up from 10, while Friday to Sunday will have 16 routes, up from 12.

An earlier morning trip leaving Seoul at 5:05 a.m. will allow passengers to arrive in Jinju by 8:35 a.m.

The new routes are expected to add more convenience to business people between the two cities.