Kurt Uhlir is a major proponent advocating for servant leadership approach integration into Korean companies. The approach is not only effective for the said companies, but it can be leveraged by other companies as well. Servant leadership prioritizes the primary objective of serving.

A servant leader creates an empowering and supportive working environment in a dynamic and positively impactful way to benefit an organization. Employees are likely to become more productive when their leader is more of a servant than an authoritative leader. High-achieving servant leadership requires a step-by-step understanding of how it works and the benefits it produces.

Core Principles of Servant Leaders

There are core principles that make a servant leader earn the title. They share unique characteristics that are lacking in other forms of leadership, such as transformational or traditional leadership. Kurt Uhlir is a servant leadership author focusing more on helping businesses understand the principles a servant leader must possess. The principles discussed below form most of the servant leadership traits.

Excellent Listening Skills

Kurt Uhlir emphasizes that you must be a good listener when you want to foster servant leadership in your company. A good listener offers an ear to the employees or those they govern by paying attention to the issues or concerns they present to them. They follow through with every detail to understand where they can help.

A good listener is attentive and actively listens while your followers are talking. They give a chance for everyone to speak in turns. Active listening in the servant leadership style is critical and most effective because in hierarchical and authoritative types, only the leaders drive the conversation without listening to their followers’ ideas, and their word is final. For instance, in a company’s case, employees may want protective gear replaced because the ones they use are worn out.

This is a critical health matter, especially when they are working with chemicals and other corrosive solutions. Listening to their concerns will satisfy the employees; as we all know, happy employees are quite productive.

Empathetic

Many companies focus more on profits, outcomes, and deadlines without caring for the well-being of the workers as long as their demands are met. Servant leadership should embrace empathy for the people they are leading. For instance, some incidents are totally out of your control, such as sickness, loss of a loved one, and others.

Suppose a task delegated to a certain employee is incomplete, and they are struck with unprecedented events such as sickness. In that case, the task should be delegated to another team member, and sick leave should be granted to the previous person responsible for the task.

A servant leader should assess and analyze the needs and accord empathy to the employees that are not fit to work due to the inconveniences caused by sickness or death of a loved one. Servant leaders understand emotional intelligence, and they understand that a worker cannot be productive when their emotional state is messed up. In as much as businesses must be accountable for their time and resources to make maximum profits, treating their workers humanely will make them more productive and surpass their sales and revenue goals.

Respect

Respect is a highly appreciated virtue in a team within the company. Respect allows employees to communicate and collaborate with each other at professional levels. Servant leadership advocates for respect and acceptance for everyone despite differences in color, religion, experience, and so many other factors.

Some companies ensure new employees feel their worst by seeing them as incompetent. They are often looked at as unfamiliar with the new environment, thus needing more skills to carry out their tasks. All employees should be treated with respect despite their ranks, newness, or those who have been working in the companies for long.

Kurt Uhlir urges that respect must be accorded to everyone as a major part of servant leadership. Everyone’s opinion should be treated with regard before being brushed off as inadequate or unfit for the company or the organization. Everyone should be accepted, and everything they bring to the table is a step to better the organization in the future.

Awareness and Foresight

The servant leadership approach emphasizes the need for leaders to be aware of the way their leadership affects the people around them. They should work on their energy to ensure they positively have an impact on the teams rather than intimidate them.

Servant leaders foster the need to have emotional intelligence that helps them understand the emotional challenges faced by others when the company is thriving or not. They should also have foresight of the company’s future while it uses the servant leadership approach. Foresight means you will have to look at the past achievements and mistakes you made to be able to contribute to a better future for the company.

Project post-mortems allow you to assess and evaluate the projects that should continue because they worked and the ones that should stop because they failed. However, you can have in-between projects that only require some adjustments for them to work completely.

Healing

Working environments come in different forms; some are healthy, while others are highly toxic. A servant leadership mentality should act as a safe haven for its employees, and instead of adding to their miseries, the working environment should offer them a peaceful mental state to be more productive.

An excellent servant leader should welcome new employees and enroll them in a healing process, especially if their previous work setting was toxic. Servant leaders initiate healing by treating the newbies with respect and regard while actively listening to the concerns they may be having related to work.

A healthy working environment balances work and life. Workers are also offered the right tools to make their work easier and adequate working hours to minimize burnout. Employees with poor mental states are likely to become unproductive, which could cause a downward trend in your company.

How to Implement Servant Leadership

Provide Training

Many companies have long embraced the traditional methods of leadership. These traditional methods have wired the employees to only act on intimidation from the leaders, while this should not be the case. To effectively implement a new leadership method, you must train the employees on the basics of servant training.

Employees are programmed to keep quiet on issues lest they lose their jobs. However, you can train them to master the art of communication and collaboration, whereby everyone is treated with mutual respect. This will enable you to create a healthy working environment that is more productive. Focus more on what the employees must do to ensure they are satisfied with the job they do.

Evaluate Existing Practices

A company has many managerial areas that require improvement, while others should remain as they are. Therefore, before you integrate the implementation of servant leadership principles, be sure to assess the areas that require improvement. For instance, working in a healthcare environment, it is best to employ servant leadership principles because there is no one fits all mode of treatment for the patients.

In such a scenario, healthcare personnel must communicate and collaborate with the experts and seasoned healthcare professionals by consulting on a challenging area they encounter when treating a patient. However, it would be best if you were cautious about tapering with existing forms of leadership and only changing in the areas that require changes, as adoption to change is also a process. By carrying out adequate assessment, you will decide on the areas that must depend on servant leadership to thrive.

Empowering Employees

The servant leadership approach develops more and more leaders when utilized the right way. Employees are offered resources and autonomy to take leadership roles and make decisions contributing to the company’s betterment. However, since this is the beginning of an implementation process, this should be done under supervision until they fully develop into pro-servant leaders.

When you empower your employees, you motivate them to be more flexible with future company changes. You also prepare them to become better servant leaders in the future. The most effective approach you can take is to lead by example. It would be best to display matching behaviors and values to your followers; from that, they will have a self-made mentor they can look up to.

Review Progress

Implementing any approach in a company must be followed closely by regular reviews. You must seek feedback from the team to ascertain that the approach you introduced is working for them. You should welcome both positive and negative feedback and make changes where necessary.

This will do the company better than harm because if the team is not satisfied with the new approach, you could train them or convince them more about why it is critical for its growth. This review should be done regularly to allow the company to create a comfortable working space for all the teams.

Benefits of Servant Leadership for a Company

Kurt Uhlir emphasizes the benefits of the servant leadership approach and why companies in Korea should embrace this recent concept. The companies can effectively manage and guide their teams with a servant leadership mentality. It is an approach that even big enterprises should embrace to record maximum profits and employees’ satisfaction with their work.

Strategic Thinking And Innovation

Servant leadership is not always in charge but in following too. The subordinates may have excellent innovative ideas that your company could use and achieve tremendous business growth. Servant leaders encourage the workers to be more creative and strategic in carrying out their tasks instead of remaining static on the guidelines delegated to them.

This is because the instructions may result in poor performances, but they may have ideas to contribute that could record better results. While submissiveness should also be emphasized, a servant leader aims at developing the employees to become masters at their craft.

Enhanced Employee Engagement

Servant leaders focus on the employee’s growth. Growth can only be achieved when the employees are supported, listened to, and allowed to contribute to the well-being of the company. Servant leaders actively listen to the employees, fostering a healthy engagement culture in most of the company’s projects. Employees who are engaged in the company’s projects appear to be more satisfied with their job and the working environment since their concerns and issues are catered for.

Improved Team Collaboration

The servant leadership approach encourages goal-sharing among employees. When the goals are communicated effectively, everyone in the team is aware of the obligations each has. Additionally, the servant leadership approach assesses the strengths and weaknesses of each employee, whereby they are matched with other colleagues to complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Effective collaboration ensures that the teams are productive in their tasks because they work as a community that upholds the task of the other. Servant leaders are also open communicators who encourage collaborative initiatives from the employees by encouraging seeking help and advice on areas that seem challenging. Notably, with effective communication, subordinates are able to approach their leaders and request resources and tools that make them more productive.

Enhanced Trust

The servant leadership approach encourages trust among the team members because the leaders show genuine concern for everyone. Employees tend to remain loyal to an employer that shows them they care about their well-being. A company that cares about the well-being of the employees tends to report better results In sales because the workers are satisfied with their job.

Moreover, the company has fewer conflicts because a servant leader listens to everyone’s side of the story without leaning on any favorite side. Therefore, workers can trust that the leadership will resolve issues fairly, prioritizing the well-being of everyone and development.

In conclusion, servant leadership is an approach that must be embraced by various industries to enhance productivity. Servant leaders are selfless, and they put the needs of the team and the employees before their own. When the employees’ well-being is catered for, they are likely to treat the customers with respect resulting in customer loyalty and a solid customer base. Customers are the backbone of a business that is doomed to fail if it loses them. Kurt Uhlir encourages the integration of a servant leadership approach into companies to record greater success. The servant leadership approach could be complemented by other leadership approaches. This is because, in a company’s leadership, there is no one-fit-all approach. You may utilize several methods to achieve business success. Korea’s primary leadership approaches are hierarchical, collectivist, and others. The industry in Korea can leverage servant leadership and witness a change in employer-employee relationships that results in more productivity.