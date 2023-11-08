Kyiv City Ballet to Perform “The Nutcracker” in Busan

The world-renowned Kyiv City Ballet is set to enchant audiences in Busan with their captivating performance of the timeless holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.”

The eagerly anticipated classic ballet show is scheduled to take place at BEXCO Auditorium from December 22 to December 23.

Open to audience members aged 5 and over, the two-hour performance is sure to bring excitement to the holidays.

Tickets can be booked and cost the following: