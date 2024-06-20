L7 Haeundae Opens

Lotte Hotels & Resorts celebrated the grand opening of ‘L7 Haeundae’ in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, with an event on June 19th, followed by the commencement of full-scale operations on June 20th.

L7 Haeundae boasts a total area of 26,896㎡, featuring 7 underground floors, 19 above-ground floors, and 383 rooms.

To cater to the many families visiting Haeundae, 143 of these rooms are designed as family twin rooms. The hotel’s prime location offers stunning views of both Haeundae Beach and the cityscape from each room.

The hotel’s second-floor buffet restaurant highlights Busan’s iconic dish, pork soup, as a regular menu item.

The 19th-floor rooftop is home to an outdoor swimming pool, a kids’ pool, and a dry sauna.

Additionally, a spacious locker room is available for tourists to store their luggage, ensuring a comfortable travel experience during check-in and check-out.

L7 Haeundae is also exploring partnerships with Busan tourism startup ‘Jim Carry’ to provide same-day luggage delivery services to Busan stations and other locations.

Further amenities include an event hall accommodating up to 60 people, two conference rooms for up to 12 people each, a gym, and a coin laundry room.