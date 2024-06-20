Lifestyle

L7 Haeundae Opens

By Haps Staff

Lotte Hotels & Resorts celebrated the grand opening of ‘L7 Haeundae’ in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, with an event on June 19th, followed by the commencement of full-scale operations on June 20th.

L7 Haeundae boasts a total area of 26,896㎡, featuring 7 underground floors, 19 above-ground floors, and 383 rooms.

To cater to the many families visiting Haeundae, 143 of these rooms are designed as family twin rooms. The hotel’s prime location offers stunning views of both Haeundae Beach and the cityscape from each room.

The hotel’s second-floor buffet restaurant highlights Busan’s iconic dish, pork soup, as a regular menu item.

The 19th-floor rooftop is home to an outdoor swimming pool, a kids’ pool, and a dry sauna.

Additionally, a spacious locker room is available for tourists to store their luggage, ensuring a comfortable travel experience during check-in and check-out.

L7 Haeundae is also exploring partnerships with Busan tourism startup ‘Jim Carry’ to provide same-day luggage delivery services to Busan stations and other locations.

Further amenities include an event hall accommodating up to 60 people, two conference rooms for up to 12 people each, a gym, and a coin laundry room.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Celebrate Pride Month’s Grand Finale with QueerScouts Busan Takeover

Lotte World Adventure Busan and Gimhae Lotte Water Park Gear Up for a Fun-Filled Summer

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Honorary Achievement in Asia’s Top 50 Meeting Hotels by Cvent

Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For June

Create the Perfect Travel Photo Album With an Online Image Size Reducer

The Latest

Busan Hosts Roadshow in Shanghai to Attract Chinese Tourists

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Korean Americans Seek Local Experiences in Gyeongnam

Geoje City Advances Sports Park Expansion Project

주력시장 중국관광객 유치, 상하이 로드쇼 개최

‘2024 Busan Wheat Festival’ Features Savory Wheat-Based Dishes

Busan
broken clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
83 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 