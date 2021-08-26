LA Bar & Grill Celebrate Third Anniversary This Saturday With Great Drink Specials and Prizes

LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli are celebrating their third anniversary this Saturday with an event full of great food and drink specials from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Promotions include:

Craft & Draft Beers — Gorilla IPA & Pale Ale; Praha 993 IPA, Lager & Wheat; Stella & Carlsberg Pilsner for 5,000 won Margaritas and Rail Cocktails (Rum, Gin, Vodka) for 4,000 won Tequila, Jameson, Jager Shots for 3,000 won Tacos & Pizza Buffet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for 10,000 won

A free anniversary tequila shot at 7 p.m.

501 Darts Tournament (Single Elimination, Prizes for Top 2 winners) from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.