LA Bar & Grill In Gwangalli Hosting Its 2nd Anniversary Party This Weekend

Haps Staff

LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting its 2nd-anniversary party this weekend from 7 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday.

Announced specials include:

— 5,000 won Mexican & Pizza Buffet (7-9 PM)

— 5,000 won on all Craft & Draft Beers (Gorilla IPA & Pale Ale, Praha 993 IPA & Lager, Wild Wave Weiss, Stella & Carlsberg Pilsner)

— 4,000 won Margaritas

–3,000 won Tequila, Jameson, Jager Shots

— 1+1 Rail Cocktails (Rum, Vodka, Gin)

— 10 p.m. free anniversary tequila shot

— A darts tournament: Single Elimination, Prizes for Top 3 winners at 10:30 p.m.

The event may be subject to change or restrictions due to the new coronavirus social distancing measures.

Haps Staff
