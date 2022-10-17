Dine & DrinkRestaurants & Cafés

La La La Festival Features Desserts and Coffee on October 21-23

The La La La Festival, the only festival themed around dessert goods in Korea, will open near Oncheoncheon stream under Pusan National University Station in Geumjeong-gu, from the 21st until the 23rd.

Coffee shop owners, bakery shop owners, and workshop operators will showcase various food products.

The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily and admission is free.

