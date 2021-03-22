Image: Busan Museum
“La Luce” Popera Concert to Be Held at Busan Museum This Friday

Busan Museum is holding a “popera” concert this Friday at 5 p.m. in the main auditorium as part of its March Culture Day activities.

The concert will be held by the duet “La Luce” which features Lee Chan-mi and Choi Sol.

The group will perform “popera” songs that incorporate operatic singing style or a song, theme, or motif from classical music stylized as pop.

They plan to perform “This Moment” from Jekyll and Hyde, “You Raise Me Up” by Secret Garden, and “O Sole Mio”.

The concert is free for anyone to attend on the Busan Museum website.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the first 100 people will be able to attend and masks and social distancing will be enforced.

 

 

