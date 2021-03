Korean male vocal crossover group LA Poem, which features four classically-trained singers Chaehoon You, Kihun Park, Minseong Jeong, and Sunghoon Choi, will host two concerts at KBS Hall in April.

Saturday, April 10th’s concert will begin at 5 p.m. while Sunday, the 11th, will begin at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the show range between 99,000 won to 132,000 won and can be purchased on Interpark.