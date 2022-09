The Paradise Hotel has announced that it will open an Italian Grill named “La Scala” which will bring a taste of Milan to Busan.

It offers “high-quality Italian cuisine with a cost-effective brunch menu and steaks cooked on the fire grill” the hotel announced.

It will also host an Open Gala dinner this Thursday evening at 7 p.m. for 300,000 won which comes with four wine pairings.

The dinner will host 40 people on a first come first served basis.