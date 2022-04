5th-floor buffet restaurant La Siene at the Lotte Hotel is holding a special promotion for women during the month of April.

This is a limited promotion for female customers on weekdays from Monday to Friday and for more than 4 people and less than 8 people.

Event Information

– For female customers on weekdays (4 or more to 8 or less)

– 1 bottle of Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato

– 1 free weekday lunch voucher for purchases over 350,000 won

Reservations are advised.