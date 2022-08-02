Image: Lotte Hotel
La Seine x Goraesa Fishcake Shop Collaboration Taking Place Until August 18

A collaboration between Lotte Hotel Seomyeon’s La Siene and local business Goraesa Fishcake Shop is taking place Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through August 18.

Goraesa is supplying its high-quality fish cakes to present dishes made by La Siene’s chefs for a new high-end menu this month.

The special menu consists of fish cake seafood pajeon, lobster fish cake noodles jjamppong, seafood fish cake cream pasta, seafood fish paste rose pasta, traditional Chinese fish cake crust, crab meat fish cake special sandwich, fish cake canape, and the chef’s special bruschetta.

Starting in 1963 in Bujeon market, Goraesa fishcakes do not use flour and preservatives that interfere with indigestion and use Alaskan pollock, the highest grade raw material in fish cakes.

