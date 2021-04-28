Image: Busan Cinema Center
Arts & Culture

La Traviata – Metropolitan Opera to be Screened at the Busan Cultural Center

Haps Staff

La Traviata – Metropolitan Opera will be screened at the Busan Cultural this Saturday afternoon as part of the BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021.

The opera is the first of four events to be screened this year.

Others include Rigoletto – Bregenz Opera Festival on June 12, Aida – Teatro alla Scala on September 4, and Macbeth – Berlin State Opera on December 4.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Date & Time: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website

 

 

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

