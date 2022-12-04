‘LAB24 by Kumuda’ Selected as One of the World’s Top 1,000 Restaurants by ‘La Liste 2023’

‘LAB24 by Kumuda’ was selected as one of the world’s top 1,000 restaurants in the world-famous gastronomy guide ‘La Liste 2023’ hosted by France.

This achievement resulted in the introduction of Busan-based restaurants by a gastronomy-related global evaluation company three months after announcing the strategy to create a “Global Gourmet City, Busan” in September, laying the foundation for a leap forward to become a “Global Gourmet Tourism City.”

‘LAB24 by Kumuda’ is a fine dining restaurant opened in Songjeong by chef Edward Kwon in January.

La Liste is a gastronomy guide that has been selected and announced every year since 2015 by the French Tourism Organization for the purpose of providing the most reliable tourism and gastronomy information.

It is the only restaurant outside of Seoul that made the list in Korea.