Lalavla To Close All its Retail Stores

Lalavla will close down all of its online and retail stores as its owner, GS Retail, has decided to exit the ultra-competitive health and beauty market.

Its online operations will close in September and all of its retail stores will be closed by November the company said.

GS Retail joined the H&B market in 2005 when it opened its first Watson’s store in the country.

It eventually took over Watson’s and rebranded to Lalavla in 2017.

Earlier, Shinsegae closed all of its Boots locations in the country, while Lotte has also scaled back its LOHB operations, leaving market-leader CJ Olive Young as nearly uncontested in the country.