Land Prices in Busan For the First Time Since 2009

This year, the official land price of standard land in Busan fell by an average of 5.7% from last year.

This is the result of the government returning the official-land-price assessment-rate to 2020’s level of 65% from last year’s 71% in order to reduce the burden of holding tax amid the slump in the real estate market.

The city of Busan City announced that, after surveying nearly 20,000 lots of standard land in 16 districts and counties, it was found that the officially announced land price had fallen by an average of 5.73% from last year.

This marks the first fall in Busan since 2009, and the national average standard-land-price decline rate is 5.9%.