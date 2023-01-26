Busan News

Land Prices in Busan For the First Time Since 2009

BeFM News

This year, the official land price of standard land in Busan fell by an average of 5.7% from last year.

This is the result of the government returning the official-land-price assessment-rate to 2020’s level of 65% from last year’s 71% in order to reduce the burden of holding tax amid the slump in the real estate market.

The city of Busan City announced that, after surveying nearly 20,000 lots of standard land in 16 districts and counties, it was found that the officially announced land price had fallen by an average of 5.73% from last year.

This marks the first fall in Busan since 2009, and the national average standard-land-price decline rate is 5.9%.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
21 %
9.3kmh
0 %
Fri
2 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 