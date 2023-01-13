Landmark Pedestrian Bridge “Suyeonggang Human Bridge” Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

The city of Busan held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Suyeong River Human Bridge Construction at 3 p.m. yesterday.

About 300 people, including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, members of the National Assembly, district heads, city councilors, district councilors, and local residents, attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The ‘Suyeonggang Human Bridge’ is a pedestrian bridge for bicycles with a length of 214m and a width of 7 to 18m that connects the Busan Cinema Center and the residential area in Suyeong-gu.

The project is on track to be completed by the end of this year and is part of the realization of a pedestrian-oriented 15-minute city with connections with the ‘Hwamyeong Ecological Park Connection Pedestrian Bridge’ (Golden Sunset Bridge, Gamnam Narutgil Riverwalk) and ‘Samnak Ecological Park Connection Pedestrian Bridge’ (Sasang Smart City Pedestrian Bridge, Pedestrian Bridge under Daejeo Bridge).

As a landmark pedestrian bridge for tourism, it is expected to contribute to the vitalization of walking tourism by connecting the City Museum of Art, Busan Cinema Center, APEC Naru Park, Suyeong Paldo Market, Suyeong Historical Park, Beacon Ground, and F1963.