Image: City of Busan
Landmark Pedestrian Bridge to be Built Over the Suyeong River

Haps Staff

Busan’s landmark-type pedestrian bridge ‘Suyeong River Human Bridge’ construction project will start in the second half of this year with the goal of completion in 2025.

The city announced yesterday that they would hold a final report on the basic and detailed design service for the construction of the Suyeong River Human Bridge and start implementing the related administrative procedures.

Suyeong River Human Bridge is a pedestrian bridge that connects Haeundae-gu near the Busan Cinema Center and residential areas in Suyeong-gu.

It is a pedestrian bridge with a length of 214 m and a width of 7 to 18 m that can be used by bicycles.

About 30 billion won in public contributions will be invested in the construction cost.

The city also plans to build a trail connecting the Busan Museum of Art, Cinema Center, APEC Naru Park, Human Bridge, Paldo Market, Suyeong Sajeok Park, Beacon Ground, and F1963 to revitalize walking tourism in the area.

“When the Suyeong River Human Bridge is completed in 2025, it will connect Haeundae-gu Film Center and Suyeong-gu residential areas to create a waterfront cultural space and contribute greatly to the revitalization of pedestrian tourism,” Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon said. 

