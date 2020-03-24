Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club 2020 Flip Cup Tourney

Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club is hosting a 2020 Flip Cup tournament this Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at HQ Bar in Gwangalli.

If your team has signed up before March 27th, you pay ₩20,000 per team (₩4,000 per person). If you sign up on the day of the tourney, the cost is ₩25,000 per team (₩5,000 per person). That, of course, comes with a lot of beer that you’ll be drinking as part of this epic competition.

The winning team gets a free keg and bragging rights for the rest of the year. Best dressed team is also in line to win a special prize so make sure you come prepared.

This isn’t only for members of the Gaelic Football Club — feel free to put together a flip cup team and meet some new people. The fine ladies and gents who are part of the club would be happy to talk to you about the sport.