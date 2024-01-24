Image: ZigZag Art Center
Large Art Center to Open at LCT in Haeundae

By Haps Staff

The ‘ZigZag Art Center,’ a spacious art exhibition venue covering 2,000 pyeong, is set to debut in Haeundae-gu located within the LCT complex.

Scheduled for an April opening on the west side of LCT’s first floor, the center features both outdoor and indoor spaces.

The outdoor area, spanning 1,500 pyeong with a beach backdrop, will host sculptures, while the indoor space, around 500 pyeong, will house five exhibition rooms, a one-person video room, an art meditation room, an education room, and a digital art space.

The opening collection has approximately 300 pieces, showcasing artists from the French Nice School in the opening exhibition, ‘ZigZag Collection 1958-2024.’

Haps Staff
