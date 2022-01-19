Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Large Boogie Sculpture Installed on Haeundae Beach

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has installed a ‘Boogie’ sculpture, a city of Busan communication character, at Haeundae Beach to deliver a message of support to citizens.

In consideration of the COVID-19 quarantine situation, a separate unveiling ceremony was not held.

The sculpture is 2.75m high and 3m wide — wide enough for two adult males to stand side by side to take a picture.

He is holding fish cakes and seed hotteok, two food symbols of Busan, in both hands, and wearing shoes with camellia flowers on them.

In addition, by wearing a transparent mask and attaching a vaccination band-aid, it also conveys a message about observing quarantine rules and encouraging vaccination.

The message “Let’s only walk the flowery road with Boogie” was engraved on the pedestal.

The wording was decided through a citizen contest held on the Busan Nuri Communication Network (SNS).

To commemorate the installation of the boogie sculpture, the city will hold an online event until the 20th of next month.

Participation is completed by wearing a mask and uploading the sculpture and the photograph taken together with the essential hashtag (#부기와함께꽃길만걷자) on your personal social media.

The city plans to provide ‘Boogie mugs’ to 100 people selected through a lottery. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
3 ° C
3 °
-1.9 °
41 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Wed
3 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 