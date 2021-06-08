Large Drive-in Movie Theater to be Opened in Osiria on Thursday

The only drive-in movie theater in Busan will open tomorrow inside the Osiria Tourist Complex in Gijang.

“Lotte Cinema X Drive Osiria” which is located about one kilometer away from Ananti Cove, will feature a 25-meter wide and 13-meter long screen which is bigger than the outdoor screen at the Busan Cinema Center.

Previously, other drive-ins in the city were at Haeundae Cinepark which closed in 2009, Eulsukdo Busan Cinema which closed in 2016, and last year’s drive-in cinema at Busan North Port which garnered a lot of attention due to its popularity especially in the age of social distancing.

Films will be screened twice daily, both on weekdays and weekends and tickets can be reserved on the Lotte Cinema website. On-site ticketing is also possible if the movie isn’t sold out.

Tickets cost 22,000 won per car regardless of the number of people.