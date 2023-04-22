Busan News

Large Jeonse Fraud Case Emerging in Busan

BeFM News

Amid the growing number of lease fraud cases nationwide, reports of similar fraud and investigations are also emerging in Busan.

According to a victims’ task force, a couple, who own about 90 units of villas and officetels in Sasang-gu, Dong-gu, and Busanjin-gu have changed their phone number and disappeared – ahead of the expiration of their lease contracts.

About 90 tenants of four villas and officetels have set up a task force for victims, claiming that they have not been able to recover their lease deposits – totaling about 5.4 billion won.

The couple is said to have borrowed 4.6 billion won from financial institutions using the four buildings as collateral, and it has been confirmed that the couple’s only registered address is a vinyl greenhouse.

BeFM News
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 