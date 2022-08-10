Large Rice Fields in Daejeo, Gangseo Transformed Into PR for the 2030 Busan World Expo

The city of Busan has completed a large-scale rice paddy picture for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo, which has been created by the Busan World Expo 2030 Pan-Citizen Attraction Committee since last June.

On June 3, in Daejeo-dong, Gangseo-gu, the city engraved the official mascot Boogie of the Expo and the official slogan, ‘Bring it to Busan, Busan World Expo 2030’ on a scale of 8,610 m2.

It is located between Daejeo Station and Deunggu Station on the Busan-Gimhae light rail.

About two months after planting, colored rice grows, showing the appearance of the Expo’s official mascot Boogi and the color of the expo’s prayers. This image was recently filmed using a drone at the City Agricultural Technology Center.

The city is also planning a second season of rice paddy painting in the same place next year, wishing to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

On the other hand, the rice paddy picture created this time is the fourth after the Busan 2030 World Expo in 2017, the ASEAN-Korea Special Summit in 2019, and the construction of the new Gadeokdo Airport in 2020.