Large Scale Citizen Cheering Events Planned for World Expo Announcement

The city of Busan announced a large-scale citizen cheering event scheduled for the 21st to express the city’s collective wish for the success of the 2030 World Expo bid.

The event aims to convey the hopes of citizens to Paris, where the final bid competition presentation will be held.

The “2030 Busan World Expo Success Launch Ceremony” is set to take place at the Seomyeon intersection area at 5 p.m., featuring opening remarks, department performances, a declaration of will to deploy, an attraction rally performance, a D-7 deployment countdown video screening, and the opening and reading of a D-50 time capsule.

With around 1,000 citizens in attendance, the event aims to strengthen the collective resolve to secure the hosting rights.

On the 28th, at 8:30 p.m., following the venue announcement, the “2030 Busan World Expo Successful Attraction Citizen Cheering Exhibition” is scheduled at the Busan Citizens’ Center Grand Theater.

Over 1,000 citizens will participate, and the event will be broadcast live to connect Busan and Paris, showcasing local reactions and voting results.

Civic groups coordinating the event will also engage in unique citizen participation campaigns, events, and street promotions in Paris from the 26th to the 28th.

Mayor Park expressed gratitude to the civic group officials and emphasized Busan’s strong potential to host the 2030 World Expo.

blank
