Large-Scale Drone Show Planned for NYE at Gwangalli Beach

According to the Suyeong-gu office, a drone show with 1,200 large-scale drones will be held at Gwangalli Beach on the night of December 31 this year for the New Year’s countdown event.

Suyeong-gu will also be hosting a drone show every Saturday since December at Gwangalli Beach.

The Busan Fireworks Festival will also be held on December 31st.

On the night of December 31st, the city of Busan plans to set off a countdown to celebrate the New Year at 3 to 5 places including rivers and coastal seas in the city.