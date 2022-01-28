Image: YouTube Screenshot
NewsBusan News

Large-Scale Drone Show Planned in Gwangalli Tonight is Canceled

Haps Staff

A large-scale drone show planned to be filmed for a promotional video for the 2030 Expo bid in Busan tonight has been canceled.

Suyeong-gu district announced that a 1,000 drone show was quietly scheduled to be performed tonight at 7 p.m. at Gwangalli Beach, but canceled the event due to concerns of crowds gathering yesterday.

The drone show was expected to show a large tiger and promotional message for the Expo and be released as a non-face-to-face promotional video, but the district canceled the event in consideration of the current quarantine situation.

