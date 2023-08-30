Large-Scale Event to Promote Busan’s World Expo Bid Taking Place in Paris

A large-scale event promoting Busan’s bid for the 2030 World Expo will take place in Paris, France, where the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is located.

Busan City and the Busan Global City Foundation announced that ‘Busan Day in Paris’ will be held on Thursday, local time in the lawn area of the Korean Pavilion in the international university village.

The event serves as the grand finale of the ‘2023 Eurasia Busan Citizens’ Expedition,’ which departed from Busan on the 22nd.

The opening ceremony will feature welcome speeches by Busan’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs, Lee Sung-gwan and Ambassador to France Choi Jae-cheol along wiith performances by the K-pop dance group Resinand Dong-A University’s Taekwondo demonstration team.