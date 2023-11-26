Large Scale Housing Complex to be Built Near North Port

Hyosung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and Jinheung Enterprise Co., Ltd. are offering Harrington Mare, a landmark residential complex in Nam-gu, Busan, through a housing redevelopment project.

With 2,205 households, Harrington Mare is envisioned as a symbol of luxury, featuring specialized designs and extensive landscaping.

The complex includes theme gardens, unique theme roads, and community facilities like a fitness center, swimming pools, and a sauna.

Sky bridges with panoramic ocean views and specialized community spaces, such as a business center and reading rooms, enhance resident convenience. Unique parking designs, including wider spaces and a drop zone, are also scheduled to be built.

Adjacent to the North Port redevelopment area, Harrington Mare gains significance amid the buzz surrounding the 2030 Busan World Expo.