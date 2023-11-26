Image: Hyosung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and Jinheung Enterprise Co., Ltd
Large Scale Housing Complex to be Built Near North Port

By Haps Staff

Hyosung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and Jinheung Enterprise Co., Ltd. are offering Harrington Mare, a landmark residential complex in Nam-gu, Busan, through a housing redevelopment project.

With 2,205 households, Harrington Mare is envisioned as a symbol of luxury, featuring specialized designs and extensive landscaping.

The complex includes theme gardens, unique theme roads, and community facilities like a fitness center, swimming pools, and a sauna.

Sky bridges with panoramic ocean views and specialized community spaces, such as a business center and reading rooms, enhance resident convenience. Unique parking designs, including wider spaces and a drop zone, are also scheduled to be built.

Adjacent to the North Port redevelopment area, Harrington Mare gains significance amid the buzz surrounding the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Haps Staff
